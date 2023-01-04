Here at the Northumberland Gazette, we love to showcase the talent of our fantastic readers.

So to kick-start the new year, we called on photographers across Northumberland to send in their favourite pictures, which could feature as the cover image on the Gazette’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.

We received so many brilliant entries, we thought they would be a great way to brighten up the start of 2023 as families return to the everyday routine of work and school after the festive period drew to a close.

Thank you to everyone who submitted a photograph. You can add your own to the post here, and it may feature as a Facebook cover image in due course. Feast your eyes on some beautiful scenery in our round-up below.

1. Fiery sky A breathtaking view at Druridge Bay. Photo: Kath Elliott Photo Sales

2. Majestic Come rain or shine, there's no better place for a bracing walk than Bamburgh. Photo: Davy Robson Photo Sales

3. Keeping watch A view of the couple sculpture at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea. Photo: Rachael Young Photo Sales

4. Taking the plunge A round of applause for these hardy souls taking a bracing dip in the sea at Alnmouth on New Year's Day. Photo: Fiona Holden Photo Sales