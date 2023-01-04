Northumberland Gazette readers celebrate start of 2023 with fantastic North East photographs
Here at the Northumberland Gazette, we love to showcase the talent of our fantastic readers.
So to kick-start the new year, we called on photographers across Northumberland to send in their favourite pictures, which could feature as the cover image on the Gazette’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.
We received so many brilliant entries, we thought they would be a great way to brighten up the start of 2023 as families return to the everyday routine of work and school after the festive period drew to a close.
Thank you to everyone who submitted a photograph. You can add your own to the post here, and it may feature as a Facebook cover image in due course. Feast your eyes on some beautiful scenery in our round-up below.