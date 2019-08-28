Northumberland Gazette readers back call for additional bank holiday between August and Christmas
As the country winds down from a scorching bank holiday weekend, the majority of Gazette readers have shown their support for another public holiday before Christmas.
In a Facebook poll, 77% of the 1,400 people who took part confirmed their backing for another bank holiday, as suggested by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) following the late summer day on Monday, August 26.
Workers in England and Wales get just eight bank holidays a year, the union said – fewer than any other EU country and lagging far behind the EU average of 12 days.
The TUC believes that all UK workers should get 12 days of public holiday and supports a national conversation about which dates would be most appropriate.
Frances O’Grady, TUC General Secretary, said: “Working people deserve a break. And as the days start to get shorter we could all do with something to look forward to.
“The government should create a new public holiday between now and Christmas.”
More than 1,000 people were behind the idea of an additional bank holiday – with suggestions for a date including near October half term, Halloween, Bonfire Night or Remembrance Day.
Here is how you reacted on the Northumberland Gazette Facebook page:
Anna Blake: “The last Friday of November.”
Neil Hutchinson: “The 1st November may be suitable - as Independence Day (the first full day of not being in the EU!)”
Julie Ann Sparrow: “Definitely not. More time off school seeing as the 11 weeks a year off isn’t enough. Why don’t we all just stop working Sundays that would be better.”
Brian Robinson: “October 31st.”
Tracy Jane: “Northumberland day!”
Dawnie Bailey: “Should be more evenly spread out rather than in groups.”
Gary Parkes: “Why would people put no?”
Alison Fish: “No because then no pay.”
Chris Johnson: “Only if everybody gets a day off.”
Jen Brown: “Half term in October.”
Michelle Monaghan: “Cut the six weeks holidays down as well.”
Darren Hunter: “Rather have St George's Day.”
Caz Rae: “Do we really need another? I think not.”