Northumberland Gazette announcements: How to access obituaries, celebrations and memories online

Allowing you to share your family news has always been important to us at the Northumberland Gazette, and we want to make it as easy as possible for you to continue to do so.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 12:52 pm

We have launched a new online announcements service to make it easier for our readers to share and view the notices that matter most.

Our new-look online portal allows you to share happy and sad events from new arrivals, engagements, anniversaries and birthdays to the passing of loved ones, funeral arrangements and memorial notices.

The service features separate announcement and celebration tabs so you can search, enables you to upload your own photographs when you’re creating a notice and allows readers to leave a message in a virtual guest book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

How to access the Northumberland Gazette's announcements section. Original picture: Jennifer Friend.

As we make this change to improve the service for our readers, please be aware that some of this work takes time.

Our technical teams are in the process of transferring previous notices to the new service, and are working hard to complete this in a timely manner.

Visit our announcements section online here to explore and find out more.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe.