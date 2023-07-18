There will be plant sales, artisan pottery and willow sculptures/weaving, as well as bespoke plant supports for sale, between 11am and 4pm on Sunday.

Light refreshments are also available and dogs are welcome.

The gardens have been closed to the public for two years to enable the complete re-design of the walled garden.

John and Pauline Clough in the vineyard at Adderstone House. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Built as a Victorian farm house in the mid 19th Century, the site has been owned by John and Pauline Clough for 17 years. Being keen gardeners, they have nurtured the original walled gardens and mill pond.

In addition, in what was 10 acres of farmland, they have created a vineyard, formal garden, a sunken garden, Japanese tea garden and a long dry border overlooking the lake with the assistance of Sean Murray, from Ashington, the nurse turned garden designer and RHS/BBC Great Chelsea Challenge winner.

Sean said: “It has been a joy to work with such an enthusiastic couple who have encouraged my creativity and given me scope to put ideas into action.

“No matter what time of year you visit, there is always something amazing unfurling in the garden at Adderstone House.”

Adderstone House, Adderstone Mains, can be found just to the east of the A1, north of Adderstone Services. The couple say that it is best approached from the north due to the obscured junction with the A1.