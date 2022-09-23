Northumberland Freemasons pledge support to the Armed Forces at Alnwick Castle ceremony

A military style operation saw members come together at the Fusiliers Museum of Northumberland at Alnwick Castle.

Head of the Northumberland Freemasons, Ian Craigs, signed the historical document in conjunction with Brigadier Bibek Banerjee, Head Army Medical Service Reserve.

The Northumberland Freemasons Armed Forces Covenant is a bespoke document which makes additional, specific guarantees and promises above and beyond the usual pledges.

Brigadier Bibek Banerjee with Northumberland Freemasons at Alnwick Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a pledge to acknowledge and understand that those who serve, or who have served, in the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society they serve with their lives and focuses on helping members of the Armed Forces community have the same access to government and commercial services and products as any other citizen.

Ian said: “I am delighted to pledge our support to the Armed Forces.

“We have quite a number of members and former members of the Armed Forces within our ranks.

"We are very grateful for all that they do and have done for our communities and our country.

Brigadier Bibek Banerjee with Ian Craigs, head of Northumberland Freemasons.

"We are also very pleased to contribute to the numerous charities associated with the Armed Forces.”

Brigadier Banerjee added “It is a great honour and an immense pleasure to facilitate the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant today by the Northumberland Freemasons community.