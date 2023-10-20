News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland Freemasons give funds to Rothbury First School choir

Coquetdale Masonic Lodge members have presented a cheque for £2,100 to Rothbury First School choir from the Freemasons of Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:31 BST
The funds will pay the tutor’s tuition fees for the next two years.

After-school clubs are paid for by the parents of the children, and the Coquetdale Masonic Lodge stepped in to help ensure the future of the classes and to ensure that all the children are able to participate.

The choir won a trophy during the summer when they sang at the Rothbury Traditional Music Festival.

Related topics:FreemasonsNorthumberland