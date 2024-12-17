Northumberland Freemasons have donated £10,000 to the Dragonfly Cancer Trust to fund the creation of Sibling Boxes.

The Dragonfly Cancer Trust’s Sibling Boxes are curated to support the brothers and sisters of young cancer patients, containing items like teddy bears, interactive activities to help siblings open up and express their feelings and thought-provoking books, including the popular ‘Letters to Open When’ book.

The charity is committed to empowering young cancer patients from birth to 25-years-old and their families by providing practical and emotional support. They offer small cash gifts to young patients to help them create special moments, as well as the Sibling Boxes to help families navigate challenging conversations and preserve cherished memories.

Norman West, representing Northumberland Freemasons, said: “We’ve all got children or grandchildren, and the thought of losing one is unimaginable. By supporting Dragonfly Cancer Trust, we hope to bring a little ray of sunshine into what could be a very dark time for these families.”

Norman West and Jane Dennsion. Picture: Highlights.

Designs by Lucy Clare Dunbar, an artist celebrated for her meaningful illustrations, will feature in the boxes and the Freemason’s £10,000 donation will directly support the production of these boxes for Northumberland and Tyneside families.

CEO of the Dragonfly Cancer Trust Jane Dennsion said: “We are very grateful to Northumberland Freemasons for their generous donation. These Sibling Boxes are not just temporary gifts but are designed to grow into treasured memory boxes.

“Families will revisit them, reflecting on the moments and memories they created together, turning challenging times into enduring connections. We are looking forward to working with Lucy and her designs in the New Year.”