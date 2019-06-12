Northumberland forest included in top ten family woodland bike ride destinations

Kielder Forest has been named Forestry England’s best family woodland bike rides destinations in its recent top ten.

To celebrate National Bike Week, Forestry England has revealed their top ten family woodland bike rides .

Kielder Forest is perfect for families, with the Borderline Cycle Trail which runs along a former railway line. The route is relatively flat and easy to ride, great for little ones just learning their cycling skills.

Cycling is an excellent way to experience the outdoors and a fantastic activity that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Bridgette Hall, Forestry England’s head of recreation says: “We want everyone to enjoy the nation’s forests and woods and cycling offers a healthy and exhilarating way to get out and explore.

“We’ve worked hard for years to be able to offer such a large selection of trails for families, so make the most of the lovely weather this summer and come and experience our forest routes.”

To read the full list visit www.forestryengland.uk/cycling/top-forests-family-cycling