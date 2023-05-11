News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland footballer Lucy Bronze made MBE at Windsor Castle ceremony

Northumberland born Lioness Lucy Bronze had been made an MBE for her services to football.

By Charlie Watson
Published 11th May 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read

The 31-year-old, who currently plays for Barcelona, received the honour with teammate and friend Beth Mead.

The pair, who won the Euros with England in 2022, was presented with it by Prince William on May 10.

Lucy shared her success to her 537,000 Instagram followers. She wrote: “Incredibly honoured to receive this MBE award. A real privilege to be recognised for something I love doing everyday.

Lucy Bronze has been made a MBE.Lucy Bronze has been made a MBE.
“And an amazing day spent at Windsor castle… the Bronze and Mead clan together.

“Thank you everyone who's supported me along my journey!”

Lucy was born in Berwick and spent her early childhood on Holy Island before moving to Belford, attending the village first school and, later the Duchess' High School in Alnwick.

She began her football journey career with Alnwick Town Juniors, moving on to Blyth Town and Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Lyon.

Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze pose after being made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Prince of Wales, for services to football after winning the 2022 European Championship with England.Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze pose after being made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Prince of Wales, for services to football after winning the 2022 European Championship with England.
