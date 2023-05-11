Northumberland footballer Lucy Bronze made MBE at Windsor Castle ceremony

The 31-year-old, who currently plays for Barcelona, received the honour with teammate and friend Beth Mead.

The pair, who won the Euros with England in 2022, was presented with it by Prince William on May 10.

Lucy shared her success to her 537,000 Instagram followers. She wrote: “Incredibly honoured to receive this MBE award. A real privilege to be recognised for something I love doing everyday.

Lucy Bronze has been made a MBE.

“And an amazing day spent at Windsor castle… the Bronze and Mead clan together.

“Thank you everyone who's supported me along my journey!”

Lucy was born in Berwick and spent her early childhood on Holy Island before moving to Belford, attending the village first school and, later the Duchess' High School in Alnwick.

She began her football journey career with Alnwick Town Juniors, moving on to Blyth Town and Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Lyon.