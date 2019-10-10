This Northumberland flat set to go under the hammer for just ONE POUND!
This Northumberland flat could be yours for just £1.
The bad news is, you’ll have to go to Birmingham and take your chances against anyone else who has taken a shine to it.
The one-bed ground floor flat is due to go under the hammer at Aston Villa’s Villa Park later this month, with a reserve price of £1.
The one-bedroom flat in Sidney Street, Blyth, is up for auction later this month.
The property, which is situated within a mid-terraced property, stands flush to the pavement.
It has a reception room, kitchen, bedroom, study, and bathroom/WC.There is a yard to the rear.
The property is close to the town centre, with Blyth bus station just a short walk away.
Freehold vacant possession is available upon completion.
At the time of going to print, the auctioneers were unable to inspect the property internally and, therefore, the accommodation details should not be relied upon.
Only external viewings are available.
The Good-rated St Wilfrid's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, Morpeth Road Academy, and Newsham primary schools and three-18-year-old Bede Academy are within a mile.
The property is for sale by public auction with Birmingham-based Bond Wolfe Auctions on Wednesday, October 23, in the Holte Suite at Aston Villa FC’s Villa Park in Trinity Rd, Birmingham.
The reserve price is £1. The property last sold in 2001 for £34,000.
Contact Bond Wolfe Auctions, Birmingham, 75-77 (First Floor) Colmore Row, Birmingham, B3 3AP or call: 0121 396 0172.