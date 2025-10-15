Northumberland firm Merit files Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators

By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Oct 2025, 12:28 BST
A construction company has taken action that it says will “protect the position of the business” following the impact of a petition to wind up being launched by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Cramlington-based Merit Group Services Limited has filed a Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators as it says that the petition has meant some projects have experienced delays and this has led to “significant additional pressure” on its cashflow – although it has also said it is “confident that a solution to this difficult situation can be found”.

It is the parent of 16 companies in the group including Merit Health, which is the construction partner for the new £35million Berwick Community Hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as teams from Merit working on site for the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust project, some of the units for the new hospital have been manufactured in Merit’s Cramlington facility and then subsequently transported to the Berwick site for installation.

Construction work taking place inside the new Berwick Community Hospital earlier this year.placeholder image
Construction work taking place inside the new Berwick Community Hospital earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Merit said: “The recent filing of a winding up petition against Merit Group Services resulted in certain customer projects experiencing delays, which in turn has placed significant additional pressure on the group’s cashflow.

“We have therefore taken the decision to file a Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators in order to protect the position of the business while we explore options. We remain confident that a solution to this difficult situation can be found.”

Details of HMRC’s reasons for the petition have so far not been revealed. It has previously said that taking this action against companies is done to protect taxpayers’ money “once we’ve exhausted all other options”.

Related topics:NorthumberlandHMRC
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice