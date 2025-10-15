A construction company has taken action that it says will “protect the position of the business” following the impact of a petition to wind up being launched by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Cramlington-based Merit Group Services Limited has filed a Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators as it says that the petition has meant some projects have experienced delays and this has led to “significant additional pressure” on its cashflow – although it has also said it is “confident that a solution to this difficult situation can be found”.

It is the parent of 16 companies in the group including Merit Health, which is the construction partner for the new £35million Berwick Community Hospital.

As well as teams from Merit working on site for the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust project, some of the units for the new hospital have been manufactured in Merit’s Cramlington facility and then subsequently transported to the Berwick site for installation.

A spokesperson for Merit said: “The recent filing of a winding up petition against Merit Group Services resulted in certain customer projects experiencing delays, which in turn has placed significant additional pressure on the group’s cashflow.

“We have therefore taken the decision to file a Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators in order to protect the position of the business while we explore options. We remain confident that a solution to this difficult situation can be found.”

Details of HMRC’s reasons for the petition have so far not been revealed. It has previously said that taking this action against companies is done to protect taxpayers’ money “once we’ve exhausted all other options”.