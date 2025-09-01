A construction company has issued a statement after a petition to wind up part of it was launched by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Court filings show that the action from the tax authority has been taken against Cramlington-based Merit Group Services Limited.

Details of HMRC’s reasons for the step have so far not been revealed. Officials have said they are acting to protect taxpayers’ money.

Merit Group Services is the parent of 16 companies in the group and it says its trading businesses, which include Merit Health, “are unaffected”.

Construction work taking place inside the new Berwick Community Hospital earlier this year.

Merit Health is the construction partner for the new £35million Berwick Community Hospital, which is just a few months away from being completed if the remaining works progress as scheduled.

A spokesperson for Merit said: “We are aware of reports that a winding up petition has been issued against Merit Group Services.

“We want to make clear this was unexpected and, as yet, has not been received by the company. It does not relate to our trading businesses, Merit Holdings and Merit Health, which are unaffected.

“At the same time, however, we are currently in discussions with one of our key customers with regards to resolution of some substantial payments that are now significantly overdue. We continue in collaborative dialogue with the customer and are hopeful that the matter will be resolved in short order.”

As well as teams from Merit working on site for the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust project, some of the units for the new hospital have been manufactured in Merit’s Cramlington facility and then subsequently transported to the Berwick site for installation.

A spokesperson for HMRC said: “We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and only file winding-up petitions once we’ve exhausted all other options in order to protect taxpayers’ money.”