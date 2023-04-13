The 26-year-old from Ashington seriously injured his leg in an August pre-season friendly, but is already fit and back to work following a “ridiculously quick” recovery aided by The Fire Fighters Charity.

Cory, now living in Blyth, said: “It was pretty bad. My leg was broken but my ankle had dislocated, and at the time it was showing signs of losing blood supply on the pitch.

“They need to get you in and basically get the blood going back straight away, otherwise it is not good.

Cory was back at work in December after suffering a break dislocate on his leg in August 2022.

“As soon as you know what is happening you just question how quick it is going to heal. Am I going to get back to work? How quick will I get back to work?

“On the pitch I was fully compos mentis all the time. I knew exactly what had happened. I knew before I hit the floor my leg was broken because I could see the bottom of my boot.”

On top of NHS treatment, Cory began receiving online physiotherapy from the charity.

He said: “I am really grateful for the charity. Obviously there is support from the NHS, but they have got loads going on and it is not really very personal.

Cory recovered quickly from his rugby injury thanks to help from The Fire Fighters Charity.

“I would go in once a week and they would do 20 minutes of moving it, and that was it.”

As well as video call sessions Cory received support, such as pool recovery sessions, at the charity’s Jubilee House facility in Cumbria. This meant he was back to work in December.

He added: “That is why I have got all the praise in the world for the charity, because I would not have been on my feet anywhere near as quick if I had not gone down there.”

Despite his delight to be working again, Cory says his rugby career, which once saw him trial for England, is over.

“Even now I am back at work, I am nowhere near the full range of movement depth wise. I do not think I could properly sprint on it anymore.

