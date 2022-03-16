Northumberland fire appliances to be donated to help firefighters in Ukraine

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service is preparing to send two fire appliances and an Incident Response Unit to help firefighters in the Ukraine.

The two appliances from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service will be driven to Poland who will travel to Kent on Friday (March 18) where they will be briefed ahead of their journey through France and Germany before arriving in Poland.

An Incident Response Unit will be deployed the following week.

Area Manager Rob Clow, who has organised the Service’s support to Ukraine, said: “The Northumberland County Council Fire Authority has recently invested in new fire appliances for Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service, which resulted in two older appliances being available for donation to fire service-related charities.

“The timing of this has coincided with an appeal from the National Fire Chiefs’ Council asking for fire appliances to be donated to the Ukrainian Fire Service.

"It was quickly agreed that we would donate the vehicles, and work started to get them ready for the journey to Poland, where they will be handed over to authorities who will arrange the onward deployment into Ukraine.

“This project has been supported by local businesses and I would like to particularly thank Halfords for donating equipment that will make the journey more comfortable for our staff.”

The appliances will leave Service Headquarters early on Friday before joining a convoy of over 20 other fire vehicles.

Fire stations around Northumberland were also used as donation drop of points which saw a massive response from members of the public.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Hedley said: “The level of commitment from our staff to support this project is truly remarkable and a real indicator of the level of support the people of Ukraine have from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

“The task will be arduous, but I have every confidence that the staff selected will do a great job in representing Northumberland.”

The Service has also donated firefighting kit including tunics, leggings, boots and wellies.

Fire Authority Chair Cllr Colin Horncastle said: “These supplies are urgently needed by Ukrainian firefighters who are on the frontline using old equipment to tackle fires and other emergencies.