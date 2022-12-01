Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the blaze at 2am this morning (December 1) with fire crews sent to Haltwhistle Working Men’s Club on the junction of Bank House and Lanty’s Lonnen.

Six pumps and an aerial ladder attended.

The Fire Service have confirmed the fire is now under control, but fire crews will be on scene for several hours and surrounding roads will remain closed. People should avoid the area.

There are no reports of any casualties and residents of neighbouring properties were evacuated to a nearby pub.

Fire crew manager Richard Leighton said: “The building has been severely damaged by fire with a partial collapse of the gable end.

“We’ve been working closely with Northumbria Police and the utility companies to make the building safe and we will be here for some time to fully extinguish the fire.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Haltwhistle Workingmen's Club.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their support and understanding while we remain on scene and remind people to avoid the area. A fire investigation is underway to establish the cause of the blaze.”

