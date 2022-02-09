Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service seeks public feedback on latest plan

Fire engine at Berwick Fire Station.

The plan highlights what risks there are to Northumberland communities and what they will be doing as a fire service to reduce or remove them.

Strategic policy, risk and performance officer, Deborah Brown, said: The Fire and Rescue National Framework for England (2018) reminds us that we are accountable to the communities we service, and that we must consult regularly on our risk management plan.

“It’s really important for us to receive feedback from residents as it helps us shape our Community Risk Management Plan.”

The plan identifies the ten most frequently attended incidents, with outdoor fires being the most common.

The service welcomes feedback from residents and you can do this by visiting the have your say page via Northumberland County Council’s website.

You can also get a copy of their plan by visiting our website here.