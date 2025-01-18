Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Rothbury Fire and Rescue crew rescued a dog from a cliff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Watson, a volunteer ranger for a red squirrel conservation group, took his dog, Frankie, to check on his squirrel feeders and trail cameras. After letting him off the lead and throwing a stick for him, he turned his back and Frankie was gone.

Luckily for Paul, Frankie was wearing a collar with a tracker, but with the signal sending him in different directions from the river to the surrounding fields it was hard to pinpoint his location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Frankie was stuck on a rock face, unable to move and camouflaged on the ledge. His whimper was how Paul eventually located his companion and he called the Fire and Rescue Service, who quickly came to bring him back down.

Rothbury Fire and Rescue crew brought Frankie back down safe and sound.

A spokesperson from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our Rothbury crew had a rescue with a difference this weekend when they were called to help a dog stranded high up on a cliff.

“Frankie the terrier had been out on a walk when we went over the edge of a cliff at Thrum Mill, landing on a small ledge some 40 feet up. Armed with their 13.5 metre ladder, firefighters carried out a ‘paw-fect’ rescue before re-uniting uninjured Frankie with his owner.

“No two days are the same working for Northumberland Fire and Rescue - and the rescue shows the diverse range of incidents crews deal with 24/7."

Frankie was retrieved unharmed and, according to Paul, not fazed one bit.