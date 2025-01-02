Callerton Grange is located on land to the south of the Darras Hall estate. Picture by Google.

Crews are still at the scene of a fire in the Ponteland area where smoke can be seen for miles around.

The blaze was reported in the early hours of today (Thursday). The affected building is at Callerton Grange – this site is located on land to the south of the Darras Hall estate.

A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.59am today to a report of a building on fire at Callerton Grange, Ponteland.

“Three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are in attendance. There are no reports of any injuries and fire crews are still at the scene.”