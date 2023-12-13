Jim McNeil has been appointed as Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).

He served for nearly 25 years with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and for the last two and a half years has been Assistant Chief Fire Officer in Northumberland.

Jim said: “I am truly honoured with my appointment to the DCFO role. I relish the opportunity to work closely with my Chief Fire Officer and all our wonderful staff to deliver our vision of making Northumberland safer.

"As a modern and improving fire service, we will continue to work in collaboration with Northumberland County Council to ensure those who work, live, or visit this beautiful county continue to be safe.”

Chief Fire Officer Graeme Binning and Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jim McNeil.

He added: “Without the love and unwavering support of my wife, Fiona, two children, Keri and Shannon, and my beautiful grand-daughter Arya, I could not have got to where I am today.

“Their constant love has been the driving force behind my success, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them all for being my greatest champions.”

Jim also recently took the mantle of national wildfire strategic lead for the National Fire Chiefs’ Council.

Chief Fire Officer Graeme Binning added: “I am delighted that Jim has been successful in securing the role of Deputy Chief Fire Officer. His professionalism, passion and energy, which he demonstrates every day, make him a key asset to our service.