A Northumberland start-up has been named a finalist ahead of the North East, Yorkshire and The Humber final of the UK StartUp Awards 2025.

As an independent asset finance brokerage – and one of only a handful led by women – Skylark Asset Finance, based in the Choppington area, launched in January to provide tailored financial services that meet the needs of businesses across various industries.

The team offers a range of funding solutions designed to empower businesses and drive growth including hire purchase, finance lease, refinance, invoice finance, business loans and others.

Katie Davis-Milnes, co-founder of Skylark Asset Finance, said: “It’s an absolute honour to be shortlisted for the Rising Star Award.

The founders of Skylark Asset Finance. Picture by Emma Solomon Photography.

“To be recognised for what we are achieving at Skylark would just be the icing on the cake for us after a great launch earlier this year.

“Our business is founded on a strong ethos and for us it is a pleasure to help customers build their dreams through arranging the finance they need to grow.”

The UK StartUp Awards were launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK. More than 750 businesses have been shortlisted for this year’s accolades.

Sarah Davis-Milnes, co-founder of Skylark Asset Finance, added: “We’ve already hit the ground running and to be shortlisted for an award like this has really confirmed that launching Skylark was the best decision for us, and we’re extremely excited about the future.

“We are very proud of our Northumberland roots, so to be a finalist amongst other innovative new businesses in the region is fantastic.”