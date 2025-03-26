Northumberland Federation Chairman was the guest at the final meeting of Hepscott WI
It began with an illustrated presentation of events happening during their last year. This included Edna Stanners winning last Easter’s flapper headdress competition and details of the various speakers, member led meetings, interesting visits and the very successful craft fair.
The last photograph showed the new snowdrops planted in the orchard this month in memory of past members.
There were scrapbooks and photo albums to browse and those in attendance enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea and lots of chat with many nostalgic memories. They finished by singing Jerusalem.
Hepscott WI began 100 years ago in 1925 and has had to close once before in 1996. It was restarted again in 2007 and hopefully in the near future there will again be ladies who will be inspired to get together and form another Hepscott WI.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.