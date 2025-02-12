Farmers in Northumberland have inundated an accountancy firm amid concerns they might not be able to pass on the baton to loved ones due to planned inheritance tax changes.

They have been seeking out Karen Whiting, who works for Azets in the North East and provides specialist tax advice to individuals, businesses, trusts and estates in the agricultural community.

Under the proposed changes, from April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1million, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20%.

Karen said: “In my 24 years of tax advising, I have never seen so much anger and concern from farming clients – they are reeling.

“Farmers are concerned that they will have to sell up their bloodline property and land, rather than the centuries-old tradition of handing it on to kin, in order to avoid burdening their children with a hefty inheritance tax bill.

“For those with assets in excess of the £1million allowance, the initial thinking may be to sell land or borrow funds to pay the IHT bill, but there are points beyond this to consider as a means of mitigating the impact, including a review of business structure and changing how and when gifting happens.

“The rise in inheritance tax poses a significant challenge for asset-rich, cash-poor businesses like farms, where children may be forced to sell part or all of their inheritance just to meet tax obligations.

It’s crucial to consider the long-term effects on businesses and communities when designing tax policies – these changes to Agriculture Property Relief and Business Property Relief, coming into effect from April 2026, have left local farmers furious.”