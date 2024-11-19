Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland farmers joined thousands from across the country in a protest at Westminster over inheritance tax changes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under proposals outlined in the Government’s recent Budget, from April 2026 farmers will have to pay 20% inheritance tax on properties over £1 million, which they were previously exempt from, making it increasingly difficult to pass on farms to family members.

Wooler councillor and tenant farmer Mark Mather was among those who made the trip to London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The more recent Budget affects every part of the industry, so we’re going down there to try and show strength in numbers of how much this is going to affect not only the agricultural industry but the whole rural community.

Wooler councillor, Mark Mather queues to get into the London protests.

“This has the potential to cause the biggest food inequality in a generation, it means people on a lower income will only be able to afford lower quality that’s been imported rather than the food we are proud to produce.”

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward, agreed: “After the Budget, farmers feel betrayed by this Labour government which clearly doesn’t understand agriculture or the countryside.”

Mark Robson, of Turvelaws Farm, Wooler also commented on the effects of the Budget: "This is the straw that breaks the camel’s back, I think we're at a tipping point for food production and food prices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The concern is we live in a small community here that we love and its just going to be high prices for everyone on the street which is not right.”

Children from Whittingham Primary School wearing wellies to show their support.

Children from a number of rural schools showed their support by wearing boots and wellies.

Belford Primary School head teacher, Lorna Rainey said: "Many of our families have connections with farming and we feel it is very important to highlight the valuable work that farmers do to ensure our food security.”

Belinda Athey, head teacher at Whittingham Primary School, added: “As a school we are right in the heart of the farming community and many farming families have attended our school for generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took on board this initiative after one of our parents asked if their child could come to school wearing wellies and decided this was a good idea for the whole school to do.”

Ellingham Primary School, where 57% of children have connections to farming, took part in the wearing of wellies.

Chatton Village Store and Post Office staff were also showing their support by wearing wellies and giving out chocolates to anybody else who takes part.

Co-owner, Ally Prytherch said: “Without the farmers we wouldn't have a lot of the stock on our shelves for starters, the farmers produce a lot of the food we eat and it’s important that they are supported.”

For more information, visit: https://lordslibrary.parliament.uk/budget-2024-inheritance-tax-and-family-farms/