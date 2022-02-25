Northumberland farmer's delight after being elected to lead national organisation

From left, Drew Bailey, Rosie Bennett and Edward Dungait.

Edward Dungait was elected as the leading rural youth organisation’s Chair of Council during a recent NFYFC Council meeting in Warwickshire.

The 28-year-old, a member of Tritlington Young Farmers’ Club for 12 years, has been the Vice Chair of Council for the past two years.

A Harper Adams University graduate (BSc in agriculture with crop management), he works full time on his family farm – Lough House Farm.

Edward has also been involved with Morpeth Hunt and Pony Club as well as Morpeth Rugby Football Club.

After two years of Covid-19 restrictions, with many YFC events being cancelled or moved online, he is looking forward to uniting members from across England and Wales at activities and events.

He said: “It’s such an honour to lead the organisation during its 90th year and especially as we come out of the pandemic.

“It has been a challenging few years for Young Farmers’ Clubs – with many unable to meet during the restrictions. But we have come back even bigger and better this year, with thousands of rural young people joining the organisation again.

“As Chair of Council, my focus is on uniting YFCs across England and Wales after a period of such uncertainty for everyone.

“Our competitions programme is already underway, which is all set to be held in person again this year.

“NFYFC Council is made up of a diverse range of members from across England and Wales, and I am really looking forward to working with such enthusiastic people who are all committed to driving our organisation forward.”

NFYFC was first formed in June 1932 and Edward is planning a national event to mark the organisation’s 90th year.

He will be supported by Vice Chairs Rosie Bennett from Devon and Drew Bailey from Derbyshire, who were also elected at the meeting.

The National Council is made up of 63 members, associate members and co-options from across England and Wales and is elected by YFC members to represent their views.