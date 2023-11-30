A partnership initiative launched by an agricultural market leader to enable more farmers to see a financial return on sustainable practices has been backed by a north Northumberland farmer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the push to tackle climate change, Cefetra Ecosystem Services has been set up for Cefetra – a group of leading companies and brands in the animal nutrition and food and drink ingredient industries – to be the bridge between their customers and farmers.

Cefetra Ecosystem Services is the first initiative to set high standards for climate positive supply chains and reward growers for adopting sustainable farming practices, and is already available for UK and Irish growers’ 2024 crops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through practical advice backed with documented sustainability standards, it will ensure that benefits are provided to all supply chain partners.

From left, Andrew Voysey of Soil Capital, Jason Hayward-Jones, James Neilson, Uwe Schroeder, all Cefetra, and farmer Thomas Todd. Picture by Chris Watt Photography.

Partnering with agronomy firm Soil Capital, Cefetra will offer a toolkit of products and services based on each farm’s data plus courses of action, and consumers will see produce sustainable credentials.

Farmer Thomas Todd, who farms crops in Cornhill-on-Tweed, is among those backing the scheme to help farmers make the transition to reduce carbon usage. He has implemented min-till practices, cultivating land using mechanical methods other than ploughing.

He said: “Everyone in farming knows we need to make a difference, but we cannot do it alone, so it is fantastic to see the Cefetra Ecosystem Services initiative launched by Cefetra to help us bridge the gap with the buyers and end consumers who want evidence that our produce meets sustainability standards and for us to secure financial rewards for doing so.”