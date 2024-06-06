Tom Fairfax and Dr Claire Whittle, one of the other new trustees.

A sustainable farmer and regenerative agriculture consultant from Northumberland has become a trustee for a national conservation charity.

Along with Jan McCourt and Dr Claire Whittle, Tom Fairfax will be bringing his experience and expertise to the Board of Trustees of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST).

Tom farms organically at Mindrum, in the foothills of the Cheviot Hills in Northumberland. He moved from continental cross cattle to a herd of pedigree shorthorn cattle, which plays a key role in farming at Mindrum that balances commercial success with environmental restoration.

He said: “There is a great opportunity for our native breeds in regenerative agriculture, with farmers seeking to match livestock to their ground and operating model.