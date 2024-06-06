Northumberland farmer Tom Fairfax and two others welcomed as new trustees for the Rare Breeds Survival Trust
Along with Jan McCourt and Dr Claire Whittle, Tom Fairfax will be bringing his experience and expertise to the Board of Trustees of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST).
Tom farms organically at Mindrum, in the foothills of the Cheviot Hills in Northumberland. He moved from continental cross cattle to a herd of pedigree shorthorn cattle, which plays a key role in farming at Mindrum that balances commercial success with environmental restoration.
He said: “There is a great opportunity for our native breeds in regenerative agriculture, with farmers seeking to match livestock to their ground and operating model.
“At this time of significant change in farming and land management, I look forward to supporting RBST in exploring new or changing roles for native breeds and in demonstrating the important contribution to ecosystem services of choosing the right breed for the conditions and environment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.