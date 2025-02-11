February 2025 marks the first anniversary of the Northumberland Farmer Network.

Achieved with generous funding from the National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund, its aim is to support farmers in the county to face every challenge and seize any opportunity that might benefit the farm, the business and – as is so often the case in Northumberland – the family farming the land.

Planned changes in agricultural policy are certainly causing many furrowed brows within the farming sector at present, but the Farmer Network has ploughed on in top gear by organising more than 20 meetings, workshops, and events, with more than 1,000 farmers attending, over the last year.

Helen Bullock, project manager for the network, said: “Our farm walks and workshops have gone down well. We believe that farmers learn best from each other and we have covered many topics across the farming spectrum.

Helen Bullock, Rachael Graham and representatives from youngsRPS at the social evening.

“We have launched a Northumberland Women in Ag Group and delivered the Farm for the Future programme on behalf of The Royal Countryside Fund.

“In addition, our co-ordinator Rachael Graham is facilitating a Next Generation programme for farmers aged 18 to 40.”

To commemorate the first anniversary, members and sponsors gathered for a social evening at Tynedale Rugby Club in Corbridge. The event had no formal agenda, just good food and a chance to catch up.

Looking ahead to 2025, Farmer Network managing director Adam Day said: “Working with our farmer management council, we are going to explore the opportunity to reach further across the county, aiming to connect with more farmers and their families – including some of the remotest parts of Northumberland.”