Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Northumberland Farmer Network was created earlier this year with generous funding from the National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new farming group that the funding has enabled is the Farmer Network’s ‘Women in Ag’ group, which is growing from strength to strength.

This week, more than 40 Northumberland farming women gathered at the Tynedale Function Suite, Hexham Auction Mart, for the Women in Ag Wellbeing event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It focused on promoting health, mental wellbeing and self-care for women in farming.

From left, Rachael Graham, Sharon MacArthur and Helen Bullock.

Kirsty, a health trainer from Northumberland County Council, spoke on general health awareness and she was followed by Emmalene Charlton from Tyneside and Northumberland Mind, delivering a powerful talk on managing stress and the importance of self care.

In the spirit of relaxation and mindfulness, Laura Waugh from LW Nature Connection led a session on breathwork exercises.

After a break for food and networking, Pete Wolf and Tracey Banks from Northumberland Recovery College shared how the college offers accessible courses to support mental health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening concluded with guest speaker Sharon MacArthur, who captivated the room with her unique and memorable icebreaker activity before diving into the critical topic of menopause.

Northumberland Farmer Network project manager Helen Bullock said: “The feedback that we have had already has been fantastic.

“It was an evening of education, empowerment and connection for our farming women and certainly a night to remember.”

The Farmer Network Ltd is an independent, non-profit, farmer-led organisation that provides help and support to farmers and their businesses. For more information, go to www.thefarmernetwork.co.uk