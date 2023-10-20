A graphic for the meeting.

The meeting aims to assist farmers and land managers in understanding and accessing all available grants and funding opportunities.

This informative evening will feature short, but diverse, presentations from 11 organisations – offering attendees the opportunity to engage with them individually later in the evening.

Helen Bullock, Northumberland Project Manager, said: “The Farmer Network prides itself in working with anyone that shares a common interest in supporting farmers.

“I am sure everyone that attends will go home having learned a lot through some excellent networking.”

The event is open to all interested individuals and is free of charge. However, due to catering arrangements, booking is essential.

To secure your place, call 01768 868615 or email [email protected]