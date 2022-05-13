Northumberland family get funds they need to bring Ukrainian refugees to the UK - now they are helping others

And Susanne Hume has revealed that she is going to keep the online page going so money can be donated to help others looking to bring people from the eastern European country to the UK.

Having killed thousands and displaced millions, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has drawn widespread international condemnation.

Susanne and husband David, along with their children James and Grace, wanted to play their part in the Homes for Ukraine scheme and Visas have been granted for a mother and daughter to join them at their home in Hill End, Longwitton. The husband and father is having to stay behind due to martial law.

The duo are currently in Uman, Ukraine, and Susanne said she is working on using the humanitarian aid in place for the country to get them into Poland – ideally at some point in the next couple of weeks.

The 34-year-old added: “The charity we were working with was unable to keep providing the free transport to the UK as it was inundated with requests, so we set up a page on GoFundMe.

“The response has been great and we have now raised the £300 target for their transport, which at the moment will be a flight from Krakow in Poland to Amsterdam and then we meet them in Amsterdam and all come over to the North East on the ferry.