Northumberland Estates unveils new plans for Duke's School site
Following a comprehensive viability assessment of the previously approved plans, it says its renewed vision aims to honour the significance of the Grade II listed building while enhancing community amenities and housing availability.
It says the newly submitted planning application presents a refined strategy to preserve the historic charm of the Duke’s School building while incorporating new residential units that complement the area's architectural character, including a mix of smaller properties designed for both retirement living and families.
Guy Munden from Northumberland Estates said: “Our priority for this site has always been to secure its long-term future while maintaining the historic and architectural significance of the site. We believe these revised plans constitute a viable housing development, complemented by significant landscaping improvements, that will breathe new life into the site.”
Five key features are outlined in the proposal for the vacant Duke’s School – including preservation of the listed building, plans for a residential development, green space enhancement, improved access and ecological considerations.
The building would be converted into 13 residential units, comprising 46 new-build houses, apartments, and duplex apartments, designed to complement the listed building’s appearance, ensuring its historic significance is maintained.
Four acres of publicly accessible open green space would be created for recreational use, with new footpath links connecting to the town centre and local parks. The development would also feature enhanced vehicular access from Swansfield Park Road with a turning head to facilitate traffic flow to the new development and the existing primary school.
It is hoped biodiversity net gain would be achieved on-site through enhanced landscaping, by creating a landscape buffer around the tree line and retaining existing trees.
The Duke’s School building was constructed in the early 20th century by James Wightman Douglas for the sixth Duke of Northumberland. The building was opened on July 27, 1904, by Dowager Duchess Eleanor, widow of the fourth Duke of Northumberland.
The school became a boys Grammar School until 1977 when it became a middle school catering for girls and boys aged nine to 13. It closed in 2016, but the site continues to hold important historical and social value to the town.
