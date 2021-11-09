Northumberland Estates submits plans for 18 new homes in Alnwick

The Duke of Northumberland’s development company wants to redevelop a site around vacant agricultural buildings on the Greensfield Farm Steading,

A mix of different types and tenures of homes are proposed with the aim of establishing a new community ‘set firmly and appropriately within its context, whilst encouraging a relationship with the neighbouring Willowburn Park development’.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘As part of the development proposals, the historic heritage farm buildings located to the north west of the site are safeguarded and protected. The visual separation between the latter buildings and the site is maintained.

A planning application has been submitted for 18 new homes in Alnwick.

‘Within the curtilage of Greensfield Farm there lies five Grade II Listed Buildings, including Greensfield Farm itself, some of which have been internally modernised to suit the needs of holiday cottages.

‘Some of the buildings date back to the 1850s and show traditional stone and slate vernacular treatment which replicated a lot of Alnwick’s historic town core.

‘A significant swathe of structural and ornamental landscaping help screen the group of buildings from views in and out.

‘The boundaries of Greensfield Farm have now been defined by planting which softens the perimeter of this area. The development proposals involve further structural planting within the housing site to safeguard the listed buildings and provide filtered views in and out of the proposed development.

‘It is envisaged that a sensitive palette of materials, including chimneys, will provide a vernacular which will ‘hold hands’ with the existing farm buildings and the precedent set within other immediate areas of Alnwick.’

