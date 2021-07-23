Northumberland Estates staff cycle from Alnwick Castle to the coast and back for charity

Northumberland Estates staff at Alnwick Castle.

The money will go to one of their chosen charities of the year, the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

The sponsored bike ride took place on July 8 with 25 members of staff from the Alnwick and Newcastle offices taking part.

With a choice of two quite challenging routes the cyclists set off from Alnwick Castle before riding through Hulne Park and heading out towards the coast, returning to the castle for some much-needed refreshment.

Colin Barnes, director, and Vanessa Proudlock, community engagement office, with air ambulance mascot Miles the Bear.

Vanessa Proudlock, head of community and engagement at Northumberland Estates, said “A great day was had by all, and it was lovely to see staff from all of the different Northumberland Estates departments able to mix outside after what has been such a difficult year, while supporting such a great cause.

"We look forward to seeing how much money has been raised once all the donations have all been collected when fund-raising closes at the end of July. This will be added to the funds from the Northumberland Estates sponsored market stall in Alnwick held on the same day and a prize draw run by the staff.

Julie Jameson, corporate fundraising officer with GNAAS, said: “Our critical care teams are as busy as ever at the moment and we couldn’t continue to meet that demand without this kind of support.

"Thanks to Northumberland Estates, one person has been able to get the care they so desperately needed. It might even have saved a life. We’re incredibly grateful to all involved.”