Northumberland Estates raises nearly £40,000 for Maggie’s Cancer Support Centres

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 16:01 BST
Northumberland Estates has raised nearly £40,000 for its charity of the year, Maggie’s Cancer Support Centres.

The £38,966 total was generated through a wide variety of activities including a charity golf day, a Christmas fair, sponsored runs and bike rides, bake sales, raffles, and staff-led challenges

The cancer support charity, based at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, works across the North East providing expert advice, psychological support, and a calming space for people living with cancer and their families.

“This partnership has been an incredibly rewarding journey,” said Rachel Rutherford, head of communications at Northumberland Estates.

Alnwick Castle Wizards alongside Jess Maguire from Maggie’s.Alnwick Castle Wizards alongside Jess Maguire from Maggie’s.
Alnwick Castle Wizards alongside Jess Maguire from Maggie’s.

“We are very proud of our team’s commitment and the generosity shown by everyone who contributed. Maggie’s provides essential support to people facing cancer, and it’s been an honour to help make a difference.”

Jessica Maguire, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Newcastle, added: “We’re so grateful to everyone at Northumberland Estates for choosing Maggie’s as their charity of the year.”

