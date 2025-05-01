Northumberland Estates raises nearly £40,000 for Maggie’s Cancer Support Centres
The £38,966 total was generated through a wide variety of activities including a charity golf day, a Christmas fair, sponsored runs and bike rides, bake sales, raffles, and staff-led challenges
The cancer support charity, based at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, works across the North East providing expert advice, psychological support, and a calming space for people living with cancer and their families.
“This partnership has been an incredibly rewarding journey,” said Rachel Rutherford, head of communications at Northumberland Estates.
“We are very proud of our team’s commitment and the generosity shown by everyone who contributed. Maggie’s provides essential support to people facing cancer, and it’s been an honour to help make a difference.”
Jessica Maguire, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Newcastle, added: “We’re so grateful to everyone at Northumberland Estates for choosing Maggie’s as their charity of the year.”
