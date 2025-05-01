Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Estates has raised nearly £40,000 for its charity of the year, Maggie’s Cancer Support Centres.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £38,966 total was generated through a wide variety of activities including a charity golf day, a Christmas fair, sponsored runs and bike rides, bake sales, raffles, and staff-led challenges

The cancer support charity, based at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, works across the North East providing expert advice, psychological support, and a calming space for people living with cancer and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This partnership has been an incredibly rewarding journey,” said Rachel Rutherford, head of communications at Northumberland Estates.

Alnwick Castle Wizards alongside Jess Maguire from Maggie’s.

“We are very proud of our team’s commitment and the generosity shown by everyone who contributed. Maggie’s provides essential support to people facing cancer, and it’s been an honour to help make a difference.”

Jessica Maguire, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Newcastle, added: “We’re so grateful to everyone at Northumberland Estates for choosing Maggie’s as their charity of the year.”