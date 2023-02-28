Pathways 4 All (£10,301) and Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care (£9,907) were the recipients of funds raised throughout the year by staff and a donation from the Northumberland Estates Community Fund.

Vanessa Proudlock, head of community engagement at Northumberland Estates, said: “Over the last three years, we have supported different charities with very diverse needs each nominated by staff at Northumberland Estates.

"As part of its support, we undertake a series of fundraising and awareness-building activities and events throughout the year as well as forging closer links to the charities.”

Vanessa Proudlock of Northumberland Estates and David Wilson from Daft as a Brush.

Nominated by staff, both of the 2022 charities undertake vital work, supporting people throughout the region as they deal with disability and illness.

Pathways 4 All works to improve the lives of disabled children and their families. They provide specialist family-friendly leisure facilities at the Tim Lamb Children’s Centre, social activities for disabled children and their families, seasonal events, and short break care services.

Founder Lynn McManus said: “As a charity, we are incredibly grateful to the team at Northumberland Estates for their support. The incredible amount raised and increased awareness will make a huge difference in the lives of disabled children and their families.”

Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care provides a free transport service to and from the Freeman and RVI Hospitals for outpatients from across the region undergoing chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy treatment.

The Pathways 4 All team and Vanessa Proudlock from Northumberland Estates.

David Wilson, development manager at Daft as a Brush said: “Northumberland Estates has always supported Daft as a Brush, so it was great that we’d been chosen as their charity of the year in 2022.

"The money raised throughout the year will go towards growing our service as we look to bring new ambulances into the fleet, and the exposure that this partnership brought goes well beyond the money raised.”

Northumberland Estates Community Fund was created to provide support to community groups, voluntary organisations and environmental projects that improve the quality of life across the region.