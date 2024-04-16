Northumberland Estates donate £5,000 to HospiceCare charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
HospiceCare North Northumberland provide at-home hospice care to people at the end of their life and give emotional and practical support to families across the county.
The charity will be incorporating the donation to sponsoring elements of upcoming events in 2024 and as part of an upcoming awareness campaign with the production of a family’s story.
Beth Patterson, a fundraiser for HospiceCare North Northumberland, said: “Corporate support is so important to local charities like HospiceCare North Northumberland and we are so grateful to have received this grant from Northumberland Estates.
"Sponsorship from local businesses gives us the opportunity to cover costs within our fundraising events and ensure we maximise all profits coming back into the Hospice. Alongside this, it can help to further our efforts with spreading awareness for the services we provide.”