HospiceCare North Northumberland provide at-home hospice care to people at the end of their life and give emotional and practical support to families across the county.

The charity will be incorporating the donation to sponsoring elements of upcoming events in 2024 and as part of an upcoming awareness campaign with the production of a family’s story.

Beth Patterson, a fundraiser for HospiceCare North Northumberland, said: “Corporate support is so important to local charities like HospiceCare North Northumberland and we are so grateful to have received this grant from Northumberland Estates.

Beth Patterson from HospiceCare and Rachel Rutherford from Northumberland Estates.