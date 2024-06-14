Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity event at Alnwick Castle Golf Club raised over £8,500 for Maggie's cancer care in the North East.

The Northumberland Estates’ Charity Golf Day, held on June 7, brought together golf enthusiasts from a range of businesses to enjoy a day of sport and philanthropy.

Maggie's was nominated by Northumberland Estates staff as their charity of the year.

A spokesperson for Northumberland Estates said: "The charity golf day was a great success thanks to the generosity and enthusiasm of everyone involved.

Winning team members from Hebburn based building firm, Castle – Richard Flynn, Shaun Powell, David Hills and Arron Robertson. Picture: Helen Alexandra Photography

"Throughout the year, we look forward to working with Maggie's on other fundraising events and are proud to support the charity’s work in the North East."

The funds raised from the golf day will help the charity continue to provide essential services, including support groups, practical advice, and stress management workshops.

The winning team was from Hebburn based building firm, Castle.

Participants also had the opportunity to participate in a raffle and play fastest lap on a racing car simulator.

Alnwick Castle Golf Club. Picture: Helen Alexandra Photography

Northumberland Estates and Maggie's extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and supported this event.

Karen Verrill, centre head at Maggie’s Newcastle, said: “We’re over the moon to be Northumberland Estates’ charity this year. Families from across the whole region will use Maggie’s for cancer support.

"Our North East centre is in the grounds of Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital. You can simply walk-in for immediate help and advice or, speak with our team of cancer support specialists over the telephone. Almost everything is funded by our local community – thank you to everyone who made the golf day so successful!”