Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Estates and SSE have entered into a joint agreement to develop a suite of clean energy projects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership focuses on developing large-scale solar farms, battery energy storage systems and district heat networks, and will help with the North East’s net zero transition.

It leverages the established presence and on-going clean energy projects of each partner in the region, enhancing their collective efforts to transition towards sustainable energy solutions, and aligns with Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside Councils’ ambitions to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Kirkby, managing director of enterprise at SSE, said: “Strategic collaborations, like our transformative partnership with Northumberland Estates, are vital to accelerating the net zero transition and delivering meaningful social value for communities across the UK.

Neil Kirkby, managing director of enterprise at SSE.

“This strategic energy partnership marks a significant step forward in the North East’s journey to carbon neutrality. By leveraging our collective industry expertise and resources, we can fast-track the deployment of affordable, clean, and reliable energy solutions for communities and businesses throughout the region, stimulating sustainable economic growth and creating green jobs.”

As part of the agreement, SSE and Northumberland Estates aim to further develop a framework for co-developing, constructing and operating the clean energy projects.

Rory Wilson, Northumberland Estates CEO, said: “This collaboration is founded on shared values and ambitions in the renewable energy sector and has the potential to contribute significantly to energy security and net zero goals in the UK and the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our partnership with SSE centres on developing strategies that meet renewable energy goals alongside environmental and food production objectives, ensuring a harmonious balance between these competing land uses.”