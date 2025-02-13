Northumberland Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS) has said farewell to its longest serving member of staff after 20 years of service.

Finance funding and planning lead, Ann Connor began as a volunteer with the charity in January 2005, and began serving as a trustee from 2009-2011, before finally moving into the finance role.

Ann has played a vital role in maintaining the financial sustainability of the charity, which works across the region supporting victims and survivors of domestic abuse and educating communities about healthy relationships, domestic abuse, and sexual consent.

She said: “I’m very sad to go after such a long association with the charity, but I’m looking forward to exploring new roles in the charity sector.

Ann Connor with Sharon Brown, chief executive of Northumberland Domestic Abuse Services.

“NDAS has grown massively since I first started volunteering here when it only served the Tynedale area. Now we work across Northumberland supporting anyone affected by domestic abuse.

"We aim to raise awareness within communities and in wider society, to challenge abusive behaviours, tackle stigma and shift norms around violence and abuse. NDAS’s support makes a huge difference in people’s lives, and I will always support the vital work they do.

“Working here has been fantastic. I’ve worked with a number of CEOs who have been great, the team are brilliant at what they do. I will very much miss being part of an organisation that does such crucial work.”

NDAS chief executive Sharon Brown added: “Ann has made a major contribution to NDAS, raising millions of pounds over her 20 years which has been central to the growth of the organisation and crucial in allowing us to support thousands of victims and survivors, as well as educating communities.”