Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Domestic Abuse Services (NDAS) has been awarded core funding of almost £425,000 over five years by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding provides vital financial security to the charity, which provides emotional and practical support to victims of domestic abuse and works within the community and schools to raise awareness of the signs of abuse.

Sharon Brown, chief executive of NDAS, said: “All charities are operating in challenging times, with anticipated changes to statutory funding for domestic abuse services and a reduced pool of charitable grant funders to apply to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The National Lottery grant for five years is an endorsement of NDAS and a bedrock for securing additional future funding. The NDAS team and trustees are immensely grateful to National Lottery for the award and for their foresight in providing much-needed long-term funding.”

Sharon Brown, chief executive of Northumberland Domestic Abuse Services.

In Northumberland, estimates suggest that approximately 64,764 residents aged between 16 to 74 have experienced some form of domestic abuse since the age of 16. This includes about 16,514 residents (5.1%) who have experienced domestic abuse in the past year.

Additionally, in the year ending March 2023, 18% of all recorded crimes in the Northumbria Police Force Area were classified as domestic abuse-related, marking a 1% increase from the previous year.

Sharon added: "The figures are staggering and a stark reminder of the scale of domestic abuse. At NDAS, we are working every day to provide support to those affected by this hidden epidemic. The need for our work has never been more pressing.”

Anyone in need can call NDAS on 01434 60 80 30 or go to www.nda.services