Northumberland domestic abuse charity awarded £424,000 by National Lottery Community Fund
The funding provides vital financial security to the charity, which provides emotional and practical support to victims of domestic abuse and works within the community and schools to raise awareness of the signs of abuse.
Sharon Brown, chief executive of NDAS, said: “All charities are operating in challenging times, with anticipated changes to statutory funding for domestic abuse services and a reduced pool of charitable grant funders to apply to.
"The National Lottery grant for five years is an endorsement of NDAS and a bedrock for securing additional future funding. The NDAS team and trustees are immensely grateful to National Lottery for the award and for their foresight in providing much-needed long-term funding.”
In Northumberland, estimates suggest that approximately 64,764 residents aged between 16 to 74 have experienced some form of domestic abuse since the age of 16. This includes about 16,514 residents (5.1%) who have experienced domestic abuse in the past year.
Additionally, in the year ending March 2023, 18% of all recorded crimes in the Northumbria Police Force Area were classified as domestic abuse-related, marking a 1% increase from the previous year.
Sharon added: "The figures are staggering and a stark reminder of the scale of domestic abuse. At NDAS, we are working every day to provide support to those affected by this hidden epidemic. The need for our work has never been more pressing.”
Anyone in need can call NDAS on 01434 60 80 30 or go to www.nda.services
