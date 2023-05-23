As part of Amble Puffin Festival, on Saturday May 27, the charity is set to host a dog show with nine classes.

To enter a pooch costs £1 and categories include most handsome boy, best rescue, best trick, best junior handler, prettiest girl, best senior, waggiest tail and most like owner. The winners of these shows will battle it out for the title of the best in show.

Taking place on The Braid, the dogs will take to the attention of judges from 1pm but registration will be open from 12.30pm.

Amble Puffin Festival.

Lee Fraser, charity trustee, said: “This is our second year of hosting the annual dog show as part of the Amble Puffin Festival and we're really looking forward to greeting everyone’s four legged friends again at the show.

“All dogs are welcome to enter the classes, there's a wide choice of classes for every dog with prizes and even a trophy for the best in show.

“We'll even have a fun agility course set up alongside the dog related stall holders, so make sure you include the dog show on The Braid between The Marine and Coquet Yacht Club in your weekend visit to the festival.”

Northumberland Dog Rescue is a charity dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs in the county.

The Northumberland Dog Rescue team.

Many of the latest arrivals at the kennels, which is based near Alnwick, are victims of the drive to find lockdown companions during the pandemic.

