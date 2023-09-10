Watch more videos on Shots!

Nine-year-old Scarlett and a slightly older Ian Pearson have signed themselves up to run and cycle over 1,000 miles.

Scarlett, a member of the North Northumberland Dog Training Club, ran the Mini Great North Run on Saturday.

"I just wanted to help the dogs with no home,” she said.

Scarlett.

Ian is cycling with three of his friends from Land’s End to John O’Groats, averaging between 60 and 80 miles a day, with an aim to be finished by September 24.

Before setting off on Friday, he said: “I have spent the last week climbing the hills of Derbyshire and South Yorkshire in preparation for what is to come in Devon and Cornwall.

"You always have the feeling you could do more but I think we are ready to go. I feel both nervous and excited but above all I see it as a real adventure and a chance to support Northumberland Dogs Rescue in the work that they do.

"Kay, who is driving the support vehicle, is checking that there are sufficient coffee stops each day with cake!”

Ian Pearson with cycling friends Amelia, Kurt and Sean.

Lee Fraser of Northumberland Dog Rescue said: "We never fail to be amazed at, and are extremely grateful for, how much the supporters and friends of the charity do for us and the dogs in our care. The undertakings of Scarlett and Ian are hugely appreciated and welcome.”