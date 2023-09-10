News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland Dog Rescue supporters go the extra mile for charity

Two supporters of Northumberland Dog Rescue have been going the extra mile to raise funds for the charity.
By Ian Smith
Published 10th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Nine-year-old Scarlett and a slightly older Ian Pearson have signed themselves up to run and cycle over 1,000 miles.

Scarlett, a member of the North Northumberland Dog Training Club, ran the Mini Great North Run on Saturday.

"I just wanted to help the dogs with no home,” she said.

Ian is cycling with three of his friends from Land’s End to John O’Groats, averaging between 60 and 80 miles a day, with an aim to be finished by September 24.

Before setting off on Friday, he said: “I have spent the last week climbing the hills of Derbyshire and South Yorkshire in preparation for what is to come in Devon and Cornwall.

"You always have the feeling you could do more but I think we are ready to go. I feel both nervous and excited but above all I see it as a real adventure and a chance to support Northumberland Dogs Rescue in the work that they do.

"Kay, who is driving the support vehicle, is checking that there are sufficient coffee stops each day with cake!”

Lee Fraser of Northumberland Dog Rescue said: "We never fail to be amazed at, and are extremely grateful for, how much the supporters and friends of the charity do for us and the dogs in our care. The undertakings of Scarlett and Ian are hugely appreciated and welcome.”

To donate, visit Scarlett’s page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/e-ballinger-1688839141952 and Ian’s at https://www.justgiving.com/page/ian-pearson-1684442304523

