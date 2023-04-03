The dogs are both in the care of Alnwick-based Northumberland Dog Rescue which, as its name suggests, rescues and rehomes unwanted dogs.

Eddie, a 10-month old golden labrador, needs an operation to prevent him from going blind. The pooch was born with a condition called distichiasis, which means his eyelashes grow under his eyelids and irritate his eyeballs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is in a lot of discomfort and needs an operation on all four of his eyelids, but the procedure will cost around £2,500.

Eddie and Minnie, who both need surgery to improve their quality of life.

Another dog in need of surgery is Minnie the pug.

Like many pugs, she suffers from BOAS – Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome – and therefore needs an operation on both her soft palate and nostrils to help her breathe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is nearly three and full of energy, but her inability to breathe properly is slowing her down.

Sue Hamblett, manager of the charity, said: “With lockdown and the high demand for dogs during that time, we are seeing more badly bred dogs with medical conditions coming into the rescue and we are overwhelmed with the number of dogs waiting to come in.

"Anyone wishing to help fund Eddie and Minnie's operations can donate on our Facebook page/Instagram or on our website with the reference Eddie/Minnie.

"Please help us fund these operations and help our dogs have the lives they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lois Horton, team member at Northumberland Dog Rescue, said it was looking after a record number of dogs. She explained: “The amount of dogs needing to come into rescue is higher than ever. Since Covid, people have gone back to work and can no longer meet their dogs’ demands.

“Lockdown saw a high rise in the number of people getting dogs, however, these dogs weren't exposed to everyday things such as traffic, other dogs and strangers. This lack of socialisation has caused many of them to develop behavioural issues which the owners cannot deal with.