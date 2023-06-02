The rescue centre is located just north of Alnwick and, apart from a couple of paid kennel staff, is totally dependent on a team of volunteers who give up their time to care for the rescued dogs.

As Bamburgh Castle's Charity of the Year for 2023, the charity is hosting numerous events within the castle itself, including hugely successful dog sitting sessions where, for a small donation, fully-trained, experienced volunteers look after dogs while owners explore parts of the castle that are not dog-friendly.

Lee Fraser, charity trustee, said " One of our volunteers came up with the idea to do some dog sitting on a trial basis which we completed over the last bank holiday in May.

Northumberland Dog Rescue volunteers.

"It was so successful that at times we were having to unfortunately turn people away, and the feedback was so positive that we are going to arrange more dates throughout the summer, details will be available on Bamburgh Castle and Northumberland Dog Rescue social media sites once the dates are confirmed."

In addition to the fundraising at Bamburgh Castle, the charity volunteers have been busy attending different events throughout Northumberland, including hosting their second annual dog show at the Amble Puffin Festival.

With more plans in the pipeline, the team are on the hunt for more volunteers to come and join in the fun.

Speaking about volunteering, Lee added: “Volunteering comes in all forms and isn't just about shaking a collecting tin!

Pupils at Ford Hugh Joicey C of E First School who raised more than £470 for the charity.

“Everyone has their own unique skill set and we can use virtually every single one of them.

“We need volunteers to help at our rehoming centre with the dogs, at our charity shop in Amble, people with maintenance skills are always welcome, as are people who can help with displays and event organisation, and of course people who just want to get involved in events on the day that we host. There literally is something for everyone.

“It is also a great way to meet new people and make new friends, at the same time as knowing you're helping the rescue dogs."

One of the latest ventures helping to raise awareness of the needs of rescue dogs is a collaboration with Lauren Gilholm, a photography student who has donated her time and skills to take studio photos of rescue dogs.

As a result she has created a book of pictures and the dog's stories which is being launched in an exhibition at Newcastle Arts Centre later this month.

“Another example of raising awareness was our volunteers took two of our rescue dogs to Ford Hugh Joicey C of E First School which inspired pupils and teachers to hold a danceathon and bake sale,” said Lee. “They raised more than £470 for the charity and is something we'd love to do with more schools.”

“As can be seen there are lots of different ways you can volunteer to help with fundraising or awareness of the plight of rescue dogs, it can be as little as volunteering for one event, or as much as committing to a few hours each week on a regular basis.

