Northumberland dog owner is fundraising for her five-month-old old puppy's heart surgery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Maureen Seaton, from Broomhill, near Amble, has a five-month-old old Cocker Spaniel, Maisy, who was diagnosed with a stage six heart murmur that requires an expensive operation to fix.
Stage six is at the most severe end and because it is well progressed the vet told Maureen that without the operation Maisy will get very poorly and won’t live a long life.
Unfortunately, the procedure is an expensive one that her pet insurance doesn’t cover.
"I've only had her a short while but you just absolutely fall in love,” Maureen said. “I just don't want to lose her and I thought, well what's the harm in asking?”
So far Maureen has received over £1,000 in donations, many of which have come from complete strangers after posting on Facebook.
Maureen said: “I’m absolutely thrown at how generous people have been. I did not expect that at all.
"She's such a sweetheart. She's so loyal and we've got such a bond. I'm overwhelmed by the donations so far but she just needs so much more to get this operation done.
"Without the surgery I don't know what's going to happen."
Despite getting tired easily, Maisy is still an excited and energetic puppy, as Maureen explained: “She's just a pup, she's still running around and is happy and eating well but if she starts to faint or go off her food then I need to get her straight in.”
If you can and would like to donate towards Maisy’s surgery, then you can do so via Maisy’s JustGiving page.