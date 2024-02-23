Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maureen Seaton, from Broomhill, near Amble, has a five-month-old old Cocker Spaniel, Maisy, who was diagnosed with a stage six heart murmur that requires an expensive operation to fix.

Stage six is at the most severe end and because it is well progressed the vet told Maureen that without the operation Maisy will get very poorly and won’t live a long life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, the procedure is an expensive one that her pet insurance doesn’t cover.

Maureen and Maisy.

"I've only had her a short while but you just absolutely fall in love,” Maureen said. “I just don't want to lose her and I thought, well what's the harm in asking?”

So far Maureen has received over £1,000 in donations, many of which have come from complete strangers after posting on Facebook.

Maureen said: “I’m absolutely thrown at how generous people have been. I did not expect that at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She's such a sweetheart. She's so loyal and we've got such a bond. I'm overwhelmed by the donations so far but she just needs so much more to get this operation done.

"Without the surgery I don't know what's going to happen."

Despite getting tired easily, Maisy is still an excited and energetic puppy, as Maureen explained: “She's just a pup, she's still running around and is happy and eating well but if she starts to faint or go off her food then I need to get her straight in.”