Northumberland dog charity which has helped more than 2,000 dogs reaches one-year anniversary
An animal charity which was founded by an 82-year-old woman has reached its first anniversary.
Alexa Nisbet, who has dedicated her life to helping dogs in Northumberland, founded Alexa’s Canine Trust in response to the pandemic and cost of living crisis.
And in just a year, the charity has helped more than 2,000 dogs by finding them their forever homes, and has supported dozens of owners with vet bills and food costs.
As well as rehomoming dogs and supporting owners, the charity also help to cover the costs of kennels for vulnerable people who are fleeing dangerous situations.
Carole Green, a trustee of Alexa’s Canine Trust, said: “It is becoming a crisis. The reality is is that we are seeing more dogs needing to find new homes because so many people can no longer afford to care for them.
"Without donations, we are given we wouldn’t be able to help nearly as much as what we do.”
To get help from the charity, email [email protected] or phone 07508 593125.