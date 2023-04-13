News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland diver captures amazing close encounter with a seal

Ben Burville, from Morpeth, has been diving with seals for more than 20 years.

By Charlie Watson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST
Ben Burville has captured many encounters with seals on camera.Ben Burville has captured many encounters with seals on camera.
Ben Burville has captured many encounters with seals on camera.

Since starting his sea diving journey, Ben who works as a GP at Coquet Medical Group in Amble, has bonded with seals around the Farne Islands, Coquet Island and Mary Islands.

Ben, 54, said: “I have been diving with seals for more than 20 years. I dived off the Farne Islands with my wife for the first time and a seal came near us and my wife held a piece of seaweed towards the seal. The seal took the seaweed and came back to her with it. I watched in disbelief and thought ‘oh gosh – what is she doing’ and the seal touched her hand very gently.

"My wife then suggested we get a camera to take pictures and videos, and said we need to take videos because people won’t believe the interactions we have with the seals.

"I have carried on having such a nice time with the seals underwater since then.”

Ben has had seals hold his hand, hug him and has also been close to dolphins which he has shared to a Youtube channel.

Ben added: “The key thing is not to disturb them, that is the main focus. What seals have taught me over the years is how to dive in a way that they don’t find threatening at all, that makes me see things that not many people have seen before.

"It makes me very calm and that closeness with nature is such a privilege.”

Ben Burville has had many interactions with seals in the past 20 years.Ben Burville has had many interactions with seals in the past 20 years.
Ben Burville has had many interactions with seals in the past 20 years.

"We are so lucky to have this seal population on our doorstep.”

Video credit: Ben Burville/@TheSealDiver.

