A Northumberland fashion designer has gained global recognition with collection launches in Japan and a thriving London studio.

Genevieve Devine from Chatton has launched a menswear capsule in Japan in a collaboration with British streetwear brand Gimme 5 and Tokyo-based NEXUSVII.

Genevieve said: “This is my first foray into menswear. It’s energising to do it through a transnational project with two iconic labels. These pieces are rooted in my values of craft, care and reuse.”

This summer, Genevieve will also premier new collection Devine Baby in Tokyo – in collaboration with House of Beauty and Dave Baby.

Despite her expanding profile, Genevieve’s creative identity remains connected to her North East roots, and her signature jewellery pieces are handcrafted from antique silverware from Tynemouth Market.

She added: “When I’m home, I go to Tynemouth to see my ‘spoon lady’, she’s really special. There’s something magic about the materials I find in the north, each one has a story.”

Her London studio now includes two assistants and recently hosted fashion interns from Newcastle. With stockists in London, Rotterdam and Tokyo, Genevieve aims to scale up sustainably.

She added: “Fashion often demands constant output but I’ve always created one collection a year. I want each piece to carry intention, I never want my work to harm the world.”

Among her standout commissions is a custom leather chainmail dress worn by Maya Jama on Love Island.

Genevieve added: “Each leather disc was individually punched out from salvaged offcuts and linked by hand in our studio. At Dame Allan’s, I was always encouraged to be curious and creative – that foundation shaped everything.”