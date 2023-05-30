News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland Day celebrated with gathering at Northumberlandia

Northumberland Day was celebrated with a gathering at Northumberlandia.
By Ian Smith
Published 30th May 2023, 10:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:19 BST

Sunday’s event was also marked in a variety of ways across the county, notably through pride-filled picture sharing

Mayor of Cramlington, Helen Morris, joined Northumberland Day organiser, Jane Hunt, for the official photo, in front of the Lady of the North.

Others in attendance included Margaret Livingstone-Evans, executive general manager of Langley Castle Hotel, representatives from the Friends of Ridley Park (Blyth), Liz Lovatt, communications and engagement manager at Northumberland Wildlife Trust and Karen Brotherton from Blyth, who kindly painted all of the rocks hidden in the rock hunt.

The Northumberland Day official photo taken at Northumberlandia.The Northumberland Day official photo taken at Northumberlandia.
Children and parents avidly sought out rocks featuring everything from Northumberland flags and lighthouses, to Ant and Dec and a teddy in Newcastle United strip.

Proud Northumbrians flew the county flag with pride in other locations too. This included Elm Bank Care Home, Hexham, where staff and residents put on a brilliant colour fest to demonstrate their love of their county and posted many photos to Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Downing family were winners of the Northumberland Flag Challenge, having submitted a picture of their children using the flag as a blanket in their garden.

The Friends of Ridley Park left Northumberlandia to head back for an evening, sell-out bat walk, which they had organised to mark Northumberland Day.

Young rock hunter, Charlie, with his dad in the woods at Northumberlandia.Young rock hunter, Charlie, with his dad in the woods at Northumberlandia.
Earlier in the week, Hexham Racecourse also staged its annual race meeting to help celebrate Northumberland Day.

Mascot, Northumbear, was also out and about around Northumberland, being photographed in 10 different county-wide locations for a social media competition that asked people to identify each location.

Entries for Northumberland Day’s writing competition have also been flooding in, with schools such as Prudhoe Castle First School and Stannington First School really throwing themselves into the writing challenges. Schools and individual parents have until June 5 to enter their pupils’ or children’s work.

Farne Islands heroine Grace Darling topped a poll asking for votes for the historic ‘lady of the north’.

The Northumberland Day 2023 education pack is still available for download at www.northumberlandday.co.uk where details of other competitions that are still open for entry, can also be found.

