Following an Open Call in December 2024, professional dance artists and companies have received funding from the Northumberland Dance Development Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Micro grants of up to £3,000 have been awarded to the companies and individual artists to stimulate and develop dance projects and community focused dance activities across the county this year.

The money given to the Meta4 Dance Company will go towards ‘Fisherfolk’, which will be a vibrant celebration of Northumberland’s rich fishing heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Hardman will work with a group of local women to create short performances to be performed in the Alnmouth Friary gardens during the Alnmouth Art Festival in June.

An Eliot Smith Dance Haway The Lasses workshop.

The funding for Eliot Smith Dance will support delivery of a series of ‘Pit-Dance’ workshops for primary school children in Northumberland and work with 10 adults in south east Northumberland to restage the community dance piece ‘Haway The Lasses’.

Rosie Macari’s ‘Reclaiming Roots’ is an innovative aerial dance project that fuses vertical dance techniques with nature – exploring themes of human connection, heritage and the environment.

The other recipients are Lizzie Klots, Esther Huss, Anthony LoGuidice and the Rendez-vous Dance Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland County Council’s Dance Development Fund is managed by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust in partnership with Queen’s Hall, Hexham and Alnwick Playhouse.

Rosie Macari's 'Reclaiming Roots' is an innovative aerial dance project.

Lucy Vaughan, head of creative engagement for The Maltings (Berwick) Trust, said: “After a day of interviews in February, we are delighted to award these eight dance artists and companies so that they can develop their projects over the coming months for audiences, school and communities in Northumberland.”